Teen struck by pickup airlifted to Vancouver

A 16-year-old girl was airlifted to B.C. Children’s Hospital in Vancouver after being hit by a pickup truck Tuesday.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mary Ellen Drive and the Island Highway.

According to police, the driver of a GMC pickup was northbound in the right-hand lane on the Island Highway and when he neared the intersection, the girl ran across the south-east crosswalk against a red light.

Witnesses told police the impact propelled the girl about 20 metres through air and she landed in the north-east crosswalk.

Her friend immediately pulled her off the roadway and witnesses provided first aid along with an off duty nurse and police officers until paramedics arrived.

The girl sustained injuries to her head and femur.

She was flown to Vancouver Wednesday morning after her condition deteriorated overnight.

Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the driver, who was shaken by the incident, and to the girl.

The pickup sustained damage to the headlight, grill and hood.

The investigation is continuing, but police said in a press release speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the accident.