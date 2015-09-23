Nanaimo mill shooting trial adjourns until Thursday

The trial for Kevin Douglas Addison, the accused in an April 2014 Nanaimo mill shooting, will resume Thursday (Sept. 22).

The Nanaimo Western Forest Products mill shooting trial will go on a one-day hiatus as court has been adjourned until Thursday (Sept. 22).

Kevin Douglas Addison, 49, stands accused of two counts of first-degree murder and two of attempted murder.

Scott Van Alstine and Nick Barber, Crown co-counsel, finished presenting their case Monday when they called Daisy Wong, RCMP forensic expert, to the stand. John Gustafson, Addison's legal counsel, finished cross-examining Wong on Tuesday morning.

Judge Robin Baird told jurors that Gustafson will need Wednesday (Sept. 21) to take instruction from his client. Baird said he was willing to grant that dispensation.

In a criminal case, defence is not obligated to call any evidence, Baird said to jurors.