Lantzville adds to financial department

The District of Lantzville now has a full-time director of financial services.

On Monday, Lantzville councillors hired the district’s director of financial services, Jeannie Beauchamp, permanently.

Brad McRae, Lantzville’s chief administrative officer, said after undertaking a “soft core review” of the district’s needs, he felt that the finance department had been “consistently” understaffed.

“We’ve been going through a full financial review and we have been working to make sure that the most accurate information is provided to council,” he said. “To get that type of information to council, accurately, consistently and on time, we did not have the resources to do it.”

McRae said Beauchamp’s promotion to full-time will fill a gap in the district’s finance department and ensures that residents and council receive accurate financial information in a timely fashion.

“It’s important that your taxpayer money is dealt with properly,” he said.

The district also recently hired an accounts receivable clerk.