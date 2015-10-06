Doctor describes injuries to Nanaimo man accused of double murder

During the B.C. Supreme Court trial Monday, jurors heard from the doctor who examined the man accused of murdering two men at a downtown Nanaimo mill after the shooting.

Kevin Douglas Addison, 49, is accused of killing his former co-workers at the Western Forest Products’ downtown Nanaimo mill in April of 2014. Mill workers Michael Lunn and Fred McEachern both died during the April incident while Tony Sudar and Earl Kelly were both shot, but survived.

Addison has been charged with two counts charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Dr. John Grabher, one of the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital emergency room doctor working on the day of the shooting, told jurors that he examined Addison twice in a short period of time in the hours following the incident.

He described Addison as “guarded” at first, but that he seemed to relax during the questioning of his injuries. He explained that Addison complained about headaches, dizziness and pain in his jaw.

He also said Addison did have mild swelling on his head but was “alert” and answered all his questions promptly.

Meanwhile, Daisy Wong, an RCMP forensic expert who examined the crime scene, also took the stand.

Wong testified at length about the specifics surrounding the shots fired and injuries to the victims. She told jurors that there were double-aught buck shots found at the scene of the crime as well as inside the victims.

Court adjourned in the late afternoon and Wong is expected to testify again today (Sept. 20).