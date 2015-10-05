  • Connect with Us

News

Woman arrested for Nanaimo armed robbery

  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • Nanaimo posted Sep 19, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a woman for an alleged armed robbery attempt on the weekend.

The woman tried to rob the Super Save Gas store at 450 Wakesiah Ave. on Saturday at about 9:50 p.m. when police received a 911 call.

As the call was being made, the store clerk and his son got into a struggle with the suspect in which all three received minor injuries.

Police arrived on the scene moments later and arrested Caroline Green, 48, of Nanaimo.

Green and the clerk’s son were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Sheryl Armstrong, Nanaimo RCMP spokeswoman, said it was fortunate the victims did not sustain more serious injuries.

“Taking the law into your own hands is not a course of action encouraged by police,” Armstrong said in a press release issued Monday. “Complying with demands and informing the police is the safest way to deal with robberies.”

Green appears in Nanaimo provincial court today (Sept. 19) to face charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event