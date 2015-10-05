Woman arrested for Nanaimo armed robbery

Nanaimo RCMP arrested a woman for an alleged armed robbery attempt on the weekend.

The woman tried to rob the Super Save Gas store at 450 Wakesiah Ave. on Saturday at about 9:50 p.m. when police received a 911 call.

As the call was being made, the store clerk and his son got into a struggle with the suspect in which all three received minor injuries.

Police arrived on the scene moments later and arrested Caroline Green, 48, of Nanaimo.

Green and the clerk’s son were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment.

Sgt. Sheryl Armstrong, Nanaimo RCMP spokeswoman, said it was fortunate the victims did not sustain more serious injuries.

“Taking the law into your own hands is not a course of action encouraged by police,” Armstrong said in a press release issued Monday. “Complying with demands and informing the police is the safest way to deal with robberies.”

Green appears in Nanaimo provincial court today (Sept. 19) to face charges of robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon.