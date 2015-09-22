  • Connect with Us

Community comes out for Terry Fox Run

Participants get off to fast start at the Terry Fox Run on Sunday at Bowen Park. - GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin
  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • Nanaimo posted Sep 18, 2016 at 11:00 AM

Canadians continue to try to follow in Terry Fox’s footsteps.

The Terry Fox Run was held Sunday in communities across Canada, with Nanaimo’s annual race held at Bowen Park.

Chris Barfoot, an event volunteer, said Sunday’s turnout was one of the best he’s seen.

“It’s been 36 years and Terry’s dream is still going and continuing to inspire all of us, not only people that were touched by cancer, but as Canadians, and we’re here today to celebrate his legacy and to continue on that mission and that dream of outrunning cancer,” he said.

Kathie Van Doorn, longtime race organizer, thanked the event sponsors and volunteers, as well as the participants, some of whom were filling up fundraising pledge forms well in advance of race day.

“I’m really proud to be part of Terry’s dream, but to see all these people also to be here also supporting his dream is really amazing,” she said. “The people of Nanaimo – businesses and people – are really supportive of this event.”

The run/walk raises money for the Terry Fox Foundation for cancer research. Van Doorn said fundraising totals would be available Sunday afternoon; this article will be updated with that information.

