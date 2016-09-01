Stilwell perfect at Paralympics with second gold medal

Michelle Stilwell trains at Rotary Bowl stadium last month just before leaving for Rio de Janeiro and the Paralympic Games. Stilwell won her second gold medal of the games on Saturday, finishing first in the 100-metre T52 race.

Michelle Stilwell made it double gold in Rio.

The wheelchair racer won her 100-metre T52 race Saturday morning at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, finishing in a new Paralympic record time of 19.42 seconds.

It concluded a perfect Paralympics for Stilwell, who also won gold in the 400m final on Sept. 10.

In the 100m, Stilwell built a significant early lead and extended it over the course of the race. Kerry Morgan of the United States finished second in 19.96 seconds and Marieke Vervoort of Belgium was third in 20.12s.

Vervoort was the previous Paralympic record holder with a 19.69s race in London in 2012.

Stilwell is MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, a riding that encompasses areas of north Nanaimo.

