RCMP searching for distraught man who may have gun

The Nanaimo RCMP is searching for a man who may have a gun and may be at risk to himself.

Police issued a press release Friday at noon advising that it is “currently searching several locations throughout Nanaimo,” looking for a "distraught" 58-year-old man who may be in possession of a firearm.

Officers attended an area at Nanaimo Lakes Road and Michigan Way at about 8 a.m. Friday but were unable to locate the man, who is believed to be driving a tan-brown Dodge 3500 with B.C. licence plate HC8 544.

Based on information gathered by police, the man isn’t considered a risk to members of the public.

“If the risk assessment of this situation changes, the public will be notified,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Anyone who sees the man or the vehicle is asked not to approach him, but rather call 911 or 250-754-2345.