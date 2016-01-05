Fire breaks out at Nanaimo RV park

A Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighter pours water on a storage shed located inside the Jingle Pot RV Park. The shed caught fire on Thursday (Sept. 15) afternoon.

No one is hurt after a shed caught fire at a campsite near the Nanaimo Parkway.

Firefighters were called out to a storage shed fire on Hydrangea Hill, located inside the Jingle Pot RV Park, at approximately 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Capt. Brian Cripps, of Nanaimo Fire Rescue said when crews arrived on scene they discovered a storage shed engulfed in flames, which were getting close to surrounding trailers.

“There were flames infringing on the travel trailers next door and we protected those exposures,” he said. “We got here quickly. We had a supply line established to us quickly and knocked the fire down quickly.”

Residents in the nearby trailers escaped unharmed.

“All residents were out of the adjoining trailers next door,” Cripps said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.