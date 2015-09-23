Emergency room doctors describe treatment of victims of mill shooting

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital emergency room doctors testified to treating victims of the Western Forest Products shooting as the B.C. Supreme Court trial continued Thursday.

Kevin Douglas Addison, 49, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to the April 30, 2014, shooting at the mill in Nanaimo. Michael Lunn and Fred McEachern died, while Tony Sudar and Earl Kelly were injured.

Dr. Darryn Edmunds, an emergency room medicine expert, was the trauma team leader the day of the incident and said Lunn was declared deceased before Edmunds arrived. CPR was performed on McEachern for two minutes, but there was no pulse, he said. McEachern was declared deceased at 8:17 a.m.

Edmunds examined Sudar, who had injuries to the right side of his face, but was otherwise stable and conversing with Edmunds.

He said it appeared Sudar had suffered shotgun injuries to the right side of his face. Edmunds stitched up Sudar's face after further imaging ensured no bullets were lodged anywhere critical in his face or neck.

Dr. Peter Metrowich, another emergency room medicine expert, said there were no signs of life when Lunn was brought in. There appeared to be a wound to Lunn's right shoulder consistent with a gunshot, he said.

Kelly, who testified earlier in the trial, was airlifted to Victoria and underwent surgery there.

The trial is scheduled to run until Oct. 14.