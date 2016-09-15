Permits available for wood harvesting

In the past 18 months, officers from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations issued $14,878 worth of violation tickets related to unauthorized wood harvesting.

The government has also collected $156,179 in administrative penalties from unauthorized commercial ventures.

Unlawful firewood collection can create safety hazards for recreationalists and other forest users, and can negatively affect ecosystems, including fish and wildlife habitat.

A free-use permit for firewood costs nothing and allows an individual to collect firewood from eligible Crown land for personal use. Please visit www.gov.bc.ca/firewoodpermits.