New top cop named in Nanaimo

There’s a new sheriff in town.

Cameron Miller, Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s operations support officer, has been promoted to the rank of superintendent and is now Nanaimo's detachment commander.

Miller replaces, Supt. Mark Fisher, who accepted a provincial level position in Manitoba.

Supt. Miller, who assumes his new role immediately, has 26 years service with the RCMP in British Columba and Ottawa. He transferred to the Harbour City in 2015 to take over as operations support officer.

Miller joined the RCMP in 1990 and held postings in Surrey’s Commercial Crime Section and worked in stock market enforcement, proceeds of crime and the Integrated Security Unit for the 2010 Winter Olympics.

He was promoted to the rank of inspector in 2010 and headed the RCMP Marine Security Operations Centre.

In 2012 he took over as Operations Policy Officer for the RCMP’s Proceeds of Crime Branch and in 2013 became officer in charge of the Federal Coordination Centre, overseeing financial crime.

Miller is also the officer in charge of the Vancouver Island Tactical Troop.