Regional District of Nanaimo directors to vote on returning rail money

Regional District of Nanaimo directors are expected to vote next month to return tax money collected for Island passenger rail service.

The regional district had previously requisitioned $799,000 in tax money, which would be released to the Island Corridor Foundation, a non-profit established to preserve rail on the Island, upon confirmation of federal funding for track upgrades and repairs.

However in March, the regional district voted to terminate the contribution agreement. At the time, Bill Veenhof, regional district board chairman, told the News Bulletin that the board had become impatient with delays and had lost confidence in the foundation.

Wendy Idema, regional district finance director, said directors voted on a motion to return the money to taxpayers at their committee of the whole meeting Tuesday night. They are scheduled to give a final vote at the Oct. 4 meeting.

“After they chose to terminate the agreement with the Island Corridor Foundation for the funding, the board voted to return the funds we had collected, through taxes, back to the taxpayers and about $800,000 would be the amount,” said Idema.

Idema said there won't be an actual line on taxpayers' notice of assessment but the tax requisition return will amount to $799,000 or approximately $2.50 per $100,000 of assessment.