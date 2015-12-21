B.C. auditor targets include Site C, BC Hydro, grizzly-bear management

VICTORIA – British Columbia's auditor general says she's putting hot-button government issues such as the controversial Site C dam under her audit microscope over the next three years.

Carol Bellringer says making public the programs she'll audit is an important part of maintaining transparency with British Columbians.

Other projects she aims to review include rate-regulated accounting at Crown-owned BC Hydro and government management of the province's grizzly-bear population.

Bellringer says plans are also underway for reviews of how the government manages risks posed by climate change and an examination of the independent B.C. Utilities Commission, which is primarily responsible for gas and electricity utilities.

The auditor general says she's adding seven new projects to her target list, bringing to 56 the total number of projects started over the next three years.

Bellringer says future projects include reviews of access to clean drinking water and audits of government employment and domestic violence programs.

The Canadian Press