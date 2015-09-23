Doctor details autopsy results of Nanaimo mill shooting victims during trial

The forensic doctor that performed autopsies on victims of the April 2014 Western Forest Products mill shooting took the stand Tuesday.

Kevin Douglas Addison, 49, stands accused of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, as Michael Lunn and Fred McEachern died in the shooting and Tony Sudar and Earl Kelly were injured.

Dr. Dan Straathof, a forensic pathologist, performed autopsies on both Lunn and McEachern on May 7, 2014, and detailed his findings.

In describing Lunn's injuries, Straathof testified the entrance wound from the gunshot was over the back of the right, upper arm, toward the side. There was a lot of bleeding and tissue damage in the right upper arm and right armpit areas.

The cause of death, said Straathof, was a single shotgun wound to the right arm and chest. There was tissue damage involving both lungs. There were fragments from the shotgun shell in the left chest cavity around the left lung.

Straathof said there was additional damage from the shotgun wound, with air leaking out from the lung into the space around the lungs thereby collapsing the lungs, so they were less capable of supporting respiration or breathing.

At the time of the autopsy, Straathof noted a small amount of blood in the cavities, which he said suggested blood must have drained out through the shotgun wound. The entry wound was 2.5 centimetres in diameter on the right upper arm.

Without full medical equipment at hand to deal with the injures, Straathof estimated that death could happen within minutes.

McEachern's cause of death, said Straathof, was the shotgun wound to the abdomen.

Straathof said McEachern's entrance wound occurred right side of the lower back area and he suffered injuries including to his right diaphragm, liver and intestine. McEachern also had almost 425 millilitres of blood in his abdominal cavity.

The liver suffered a large amount of damage, which Straathof said would lead to a substantial amount of bleeding.