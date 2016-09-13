  • Connect with Us

Nanaimo Mounties arrest alleged truck hijacker

  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 4:00 PM— updated Sep 13, 2016 at 5:11 PM

Nanaimo police have a 35-year-old man in custody who allegedly hijacked a truck Tuesday.

According to police, a man pulled into his driveway on Merlin Street, near Biggs Road, in north Nanaimo, and was confronted by the suspect, wearing a mask and carrying a firearm, who jumped into the truck.

A scuffle ensued, during which the suspect’s mask came off and he lost possession of his gun.

The vehicle, still in gear, drove into the house, after which the struggle continued outside the vehicle until the suspect jumped back into the truck and drove off.

The victim alerted police who soon spotted the truck. Officers maintained a safe distance in unmarked police vehicles until the suspect pulled into the parking lot behind the Ruckledge Store and Gas N Go at Morden Road and the Island Highway, where he was arrested.

The suspect suffered a dog bite on the shoulder during the arrest. His injury was assessed before he was taken to RCMP cells in Nanaimo.

The firearm was an imitation weapon.

