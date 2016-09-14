  • Connect with Us

News

Nanaimo RCMP investigate suspicious fire

  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 6:00 PM— updated Sep 14, 2016 at 9:11 AM

Nanaimo Mounties are investigating fire set in a moving van on the weekend.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue called police at about 2:10 a.m. to the scene of the fire at 407 Selby St. where a moving van, belonging to Two Burly Men Moving Company, had been lit on fire.

Damage to the truck is estimated at about $6,000 and police also discovered tires of other vehicles in the parking lot were slashed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637 with keyword Nanaimo, or call 1-800-222-8477.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event