Nanaimo RCMP investigate suspicious fire

Nanaimo Mounties are investigating fire set in a moving van on the weekend.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue called police at about 2:10 a.m. to the scene of the fire at 407 Selby St. where a moving van, belonging to Two Burly Men Moving Company, had been lit on fire.

Damage to the truck is estimated at about $6,000 and police also discovered tires of other vehicles in the parking lot were slashed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637 with keyword Nanaimo, or call 1-800-222-8477.