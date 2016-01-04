Boy on bike strikes a vehicle in a Nanaimo crosswalk

A 10-year-old boy was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for a sore knee after he struck a car while riding his bike on a crosswalk.

The accident happened at about 8:45 a.m.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, witnesses said the boy was riding his bike on Metral Drive and started to cross the street near Dunbar Road. He was at a marked crosswalk, but had not pressed the button to activate the crosswalk lights.

A northbound vehicle on Metral Drive had stopped, but the driver of a southbound car, whose view of the boy was blocked by another car, passed through the crosswalk and the boy rode into the side of the car.

Police said the accident could have been more serious had the driver not already slowed to 30 kilometres per hour for the school zone in which the crosswalk is located. Nanaimo RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones and for cyclists to activate crosswalk light where they’re provided and to walk bikes across crosswalks.