Teen jogger fends off possible sexual assault attempt

A teenage girl out jogging was able to fight off a possible sexual assault, say police.

A 15-year-old had just finished a run and was walking along the sidewalk on Country Club Drive listening to music on her earbuds at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night when a man tried to grab her and force her into a wooded area.

“The suspect grabbed her by her wrist and tried to pull her toward the woods,” said Sgt. Sheryl Armstrong of the Nanaimo RCMP, in a press release. “She started to scream and fight back. He tried to unzip her jacket. She struggled with the male and he fell to the ground, allowing her to run away.”

The girl did not sustain any injuries, but was “quite shaken by the experience,” according to police. Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services were providing assistance.

The suspect was described as white, approximately six feet tall, with an average build. He had dirty fingernails and was wearing a black or grey hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to please call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text a tip to 274637, keyword Nanaimo.