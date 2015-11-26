  • Connect with Us

Nanaimo lawyer named B.C. Supreme Court master

Nanaimo lawyer Sandra Dick was elevated to role of provincial court master at a welcoming ceremony at Nanaimo’s provincial court Sept. 8. - KARL YU/The News Bulletin
  • by  Karl Yu - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • Nanaimo posted Sep 16, 2016 at 5:00 PM

A Nanaimo lawyer has been appointed to the position of B.C. Supreme Court master.

A ceremony to welcome Sandra Dick was held Sept. 8 at the Nanaimo court house.  As a master, Dick said she will preside in civil matters, including as a registrar for certain hearings, such as bankruptcies, foreclosure and more.

“There’s one master, resident in Nanaimo, which means I go up and down the county, so Duncan, Port Alberni, Courtenay, Campbell River, Nanaimo,” said Dick.

Dick said she practised family law for 25 years, and has done so in Nanaimo after moving back in 1995.

Leonard Krog, MLA for Nanaimo, said Dick and he have been on the opposite sides of files in the past, but said with a high degree of confidence that her appointment was met with universal appreciation by the Nanaimo County Bar Association.

“She was a very able lawyer, very fair and particularly talented at helping cool down family files that often get very heated,” said Krog.

Dick said she felt privileged for the honour.

“It’s a real privilege to sit as a master. It’s a wonderful location and having practised here for all these years ... it’s a big privilege for me to be here and sit as a resident master.”

