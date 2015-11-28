- Home
News
Photo gallery: Cosplay at Mosaicon 2016 in Nanaimo
Venus St. Marie and daughter Violet, a.k.a. Sailor Venus and Artemis, took part in the Cosplay contest at Mosaicon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre Saturday.
Comic book, science fiction and pop culture enthusiasts descended on Vancouver Island Conference Centre today for Mosaicon 2016.
The event, a fundraiser benefiting Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island, featured a cosplay contest, comic book displays, games and a Guitar Hero exhibit.
Here are some images.
