Stilwell takes 400-m gold with record performance at Rio Paralympics

Michelle Stilwell, paralympian and Parksville-Qualicum MLA, has set an paralympic record in Rio de Janeiro in women's 400-metre T52,

Michelle Stilwell has won a gold medal for Canada in the women's 400-metre T52 final in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Stilwell took top spot Saturday morning with a time of 1:05:43, a Paralympic record.

Marieke Vervoort of Belgium took silver with a time of 1:07:62, while Kerry Morgan of the U.S. took bronze with 1:08:31.

Stilwell is also scheduled to race in the 100-metre T52 final on Sept. 17.

She is the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum.