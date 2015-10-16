  • Connect with Us

News

Motorcycle accident closes Island Highway north Nanaimo

  • by  Chris Bush - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 5:00 PM

Nanaimo RCMP are reporting a motorcycle crash on the Island Highway in Lantzville has closed one north-bound lane and both lanes will be closed when traffic analysts arrive on scene.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist lost control of his bike and went off the road near Rumming Road.

Emergency crews are on scene.

“We only have one northbound lane open right now,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Once the analyst gets there we’ll most likely shut both lanes down and traffic will be rerouted at the north entrance to Lantzville Road, just before the Nanoose. If anybody can avoid the area, please avoid the area.”

O’Brien said one man, age unknown, was involved in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event