Motorcycle accident closes Island Highway north Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP are reporting a motorcycle crash on the Island Highway in Lantzville has closed one north-bound lane and both lanes will be closed when traffic analysts arrive on scene.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. when a motorcyclist lost control of his bike and went off the road near Rumming Road.

Emergency crews are on scene.

“We only have one northbound lane open right now,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Once the analyst gets there we’ll most likely shut both lanes down and traffic will be rerouted at the north entrance to Lantzville Road, just before the Nanoose. If anybody can avoid the area, please avoid the area.”

O’Brien said one man, age unknown, was involved in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Further details will be provided as they become available.