Nanaimo Mounties searching for missing teen Sean Robert-Carson

  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 4:00 PM
Police are looking for Sean Robert-Carson, 14, who has been missing since Wednesday. - Photo submitted
Police are looking for Sean Robert-Carson, 14, who has been missing since Wednesday.
The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public's help to find Sean Robert-Carson, 14, who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police have conducted numerous inquiries with friends and family throughout Nanaimo, but to date, Robert-Carson’s whereabouts are unknown.

He has been active on social media within the last four days, but has not reached out to his support network.

Robert-Carson’s family and friends are extremely worried for his safety.

Robert-Carson is white, 5-foot-8, 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Robert-Carson or knows where he is, please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 240-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com text 274637, keyword Nanaimo, or call 1-800-222-8477.

