Shooting survivor takes stand at Kevin Douglas Addison trial Sept. 9

Jurors heard first-hand testimony of the April 2014 shooting at the Nanaimo Western Forest Products lumber mill, as Tony Sudar, one of the survivors, took the stand Friday.

Kevin Douglas Addison, 49, is on trial, facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Fred McEachern and Michael Lunn were killed in incident, while Sudar and Earl Kelly survived.

Sudar, retired Western Forest Products vice-president of manufacturing, told Nick Barber, Crown co-counsel, he arrived at the mill at 31 Port Dr. just after 6 a.m. on April 30, 2014.

Sudar testified he grabbed a few cups of coffee, talking with McEachern and Kelly and preparing for meetings. Sudar was walking towards a meeting room to check on its availability for a conference call, during which time he said, “all Hell broke loose.”

Sudar said he couldn't remember the particular order, but he felt a gust of wind and felt something hit him in the right cheek.

Sudar said he came up, completed a turn and sensed that someone was there. His initial thought was the ceiling had collapsed and had hit him. He saw someone standing up by the wall and his first thought was that it was a homeless person, because there was a homeless camp outside the mill.

The man was holding what he thought was a stick, which was pointed down. When he noticed the person's right arm go and move back off up the stick, Sudar realized it was a gun and he had been shot.

He pondered whether to go at the man, or away from him, but when the shooter came towards Sudar, he ran out a doorway to the reception area.

Sudar said he proceeded east out some doors. His thought was there was a lumber pile outside the doors and that he needed to get in – it was his only way of surviving.

Once in the pile, Sudar said he peered through some gaps to see if he could spot the shooter, but he couldn't. He looked towards the mill and saw two employees and yelled at them, but they couldn't hear.

Sudar then decided to make a run across the yard towards them. He approached the pair and yelled at them to call the police.

A number of people ran out of the mill, Sudar said, grabbed him, brought him to the first aid area and started working on him.

When police and paramedics arrived, he was put into an ambulance and transported to the hospital.

Sudar described his injuries to the court. A bullet had entered his right cheek and exited below his ear lobe, which was burned black from the bullet.

John Gustafson, Addison's legal counsel, cross examined Sudar before noon and continued questioning after a lunch break.

The trial is expected to last until Oct. 14.