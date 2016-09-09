Coroners Service identifies 92-year-old victim of fatal crash

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed the identity of a woman who died from a motor vehicle in Nanaimo on Labour Day as Brenda Lilian Pitt-Taylor, 92, of Nanaimo.

Pitt-Taylor was driving her car southbound on Wakesiah Avenue in Nanaimo at about 11:10 a.m. Monday when she was involved in a collision with a westbound SUV at the Fifth Street intersection. She succumbed to her injuries later that day in Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

The B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP continue to investigate her death.