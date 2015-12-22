Portion of Nanaimo's Terminal Avenue will temporarily close for gas upgrade

Motorists can expect delays on Nanaimo's Terminal Avenue for the next several weeks.

Fortis B.C. will be upgrade its gas main on Terminal Avenue between Cypress and Mount Benson streets starting Monday (Sept. 12).

The existing pipe has been in continuous service since it was installed in 1957 and needs to be replaced.

The northbound, right-hand lane will be closed during construction, which is expected to take four to six weeks. Motorists should anticipate delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Fortis B.C. said in a press release it does not anticipate any service disruption to customers.