Nanaimo RCMP officer testifies mill shooting suspect 'emotionless'

RCMP officers took the stand during the second day of the trial of Kevin Douglas Addison, the accused in the April 2014 Western Forest Products mill shooting.

RCMP officers took the stand as the second day of the Western Forest Products mill shooting trial began Thursday in Nanaimo Supreme Court.

Kevin Douglas Addison, 49, stands accused of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to the shooting at the former waterfront mill in Nanaimo. Fred McEachern and Michael Lunn were killed in the shooting, while Earl Kelly and Tony Sudar were injured.

Const. David Buchanan, one of the officers who arrested Addison on April 30, 2014, was second to take the stand Thursday.

Buchanan said he arrived at the 31 Port Dr. scene at about 7 a.m. after which he observed a man performing chest compressions on another man laying on the ground. Buchanan said he noticed coagulated blood and the man on the ground appeared to be deceased.

Buchanan eventually made his way to the main office, saying he intended to go inside as he was advised that a male was being held down there.

Buchanan eventually walked to an area where another officer, RCMP Cpl. Paul Minkley, was attempting to cuff the man.

Buchanan said Minkley was telling the man he was under arrest for attempted murder. There was no response from the suspect and he appeared “emotionless.” After a search, Buchanan said he found a live shotgun shell on the man's left side.

The suspect was eventually transported to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, said Buchanan.

Buchanan said he asked the man his name en route to the station, but received no answer, although the man later identified himself as Addison.

While Buchanan was putting paper bags over Addison's hands to preserve possible evidence of gunpowder residue, he again described Addison as emotionless, save for a moment when he threw “his head back,” while the bags were being applied.

When Scott Van Alstine, Crown co-counsel, asked Buchanan to describe Addison's emotional state throughout the entire encounter, Buchanan said it remained the same, which was emotionless.

Cpl. Chris Boucher, with Nanaimo RCMP Serious Crimes at the time of the incident, also gave testimony.

Boucher assisted with processing Addison, and said at 11:49 a.m. on April 30, 2014, Addison complained of dizziness and a “serious headache.” In its opening statement, Crown said McEachern had hit Addison in the head with a chair.

An ambulance was called and responded at noon and Addison was assessed. According to Boucher, Addison said the headache wasn't constant and he felt better when laying down.

Addison was transferred to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for observation with Minkley and Boucher present. In addition to dizziness, Addison said he had a lump on his head. A CT scan was conducted around 1:18 p.m., but there were no serious medical concerns and he was discharged.

Const. Janelle Canning-Lue, currently stationed in Yellowknife, also took the stand Thursday and testified about clothing that was seized from Addison.

Van Alstine continued questioning Boucher after a noon break.

The trial is slated to run until Oct. 14.

Nick Barber is presenting the Crown's case, alongside Van Alstine. John Gustafson is Addison's legal counsel.