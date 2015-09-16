Nanaimo Mounties find explosive device in home

A house near downtown Nanaimo has been sealed off after police found a grenade during a search.

RCMP have a house near downtown Nanaimo behind police tape after discovering an improvised explosive device during a search.

The action is part of an investigation that involved police acting on a search warrant at the house on 415 Machleary St. after four people were arrested for suspected drug offences on Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m.

Police entered the house at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, but when they found the explosive device, they immediately halted their search, left the house and secured the property.

“We currently securing a home on Machleary Street,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “We went to do a search warrant for drugs … but then we found an explosive device, so we backed off.”

Two people in nearby residences, who were unrelated to the search, were also evacuated.

Prior to finding the device, a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine were located.

Police at the scene are waiting for an RCMP explosives disposal unit to remove the device before proceeding with the search of the house.

Two of the four suspects originally detained remain in custody.

This story will be updated as details become available.