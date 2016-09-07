Nanaimo roadside rendezvous

A rollover crash on Albert Street near downtown Nanaimo Wednesday is under investigation.

No serious injuries were reported after a Buick Rendezvous travelling on Albert Street near downtown Nanaimo collided with a parked Buick Rendezvous on Wednesday.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the Buick that collided with its parked counterpart was treated by paramedics at the scene. The second vehicle was unoccupied.

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.