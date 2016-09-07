Nanaimo Mounties searching for suspect who robbed 7-Eleven with a boxcutter

Security camera footage shows the suspect of an early morning robbery at the Bowen Road 7-Eleven Wednesday entering and leaving the store.

Nanaimo RCMP is investigating an early morning robbery of a Nanaimo convenience store.

According to police, the robbery happened at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven at 1602 Bowen Rd. in central Nanaimo.

A man brandishing a boxcutter and a garbage bag and told the clerk to fill the bag with cigarettes. He then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and left.

He was last seen getting into the passenger side of an older model grey Dodge Caravan, which was later reported stolen from the Cedar area.

The same vehicle was seen earlier in the evening parked across the street from the 7-Eleven.

Police responded immediately, but couldn’t find the suspect or the minivan.

The suspect is describe as having dark skin, race unknown, in his 30s, about 5-foot-8, and was wearing dark clothing, sunglasses, a mask, gloves and a hat.

Anyone with information about this crime, please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo, or call 1-800-222-8477.