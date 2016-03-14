Nanaimo chosen a host city for Hometown Hockey

Sports fans in the city can look forward to hockey night in Nanaimo.

The City of Nanaimo will hold a press conference tonight (Sept. 7), when it is expected to announce that it has been selected as a host site of the Rogers Hometown Hockey TV program on Sportsnet.

According to the show's website, co-hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be travelling to 24 cities this NHL season, broadcasting content to accompany telecasts of Sunday night games.

The Nanaimo stop will centre around coverage of a Feb. 26 game between the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers.

