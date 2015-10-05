  • Connect with Us

Nanaimo truck driver dies in rollover crash on Island Highway

  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 5:00 PM

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed a Nanaimo truck driver died on the weekend when the tractor-trailer rig he was operating crashed near Black Creek in the Comox Valley.

Vincent Allen Torrant Buchanan, 33, has been identified as the victim of the collision that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

According to the coroners service, Buchanan was driving northbound on the Island Highway just south of the Hamm Road intersection, when the truck he was driving struck a large sign post, rolled over an embankment, spilling its 50,000-litre load of bio diesel, and landed on its roof.

Buchcanan died at the scene.

Sgt. Craig Blanchard of the RCMP North Vancouver Island Traffic Services said crews from the B.C. Ministry of Environment were brought in to deal with the fuel spill, which was initially contained by the Oyster River Fire Department.

Buchanan’s family have been notified of his death.

The B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP are continuing the investigation into the fatal crash.

 

