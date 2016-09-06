Man dies in diesel-carrying tractor trailer crash

A 33-year-old Nanaimo man has died after rolling his tractor trailer into a ditch near Hamm Road.

The vehicle was travelling northbound on Highway 19 with 50,000 litres of bio diesel when it struck a large sign post and rolled into the ditch, spilling its contents.

Members of the North Vancouver Island Traffic Services and the Comox Valley RCMP traffic unit responded to the incident just south of the Hamm Road intersection at 7:09 a.m. on Monday morning.

Sgt. Craig Blanchard with North Vancouver Island Traffic Services said the male driver was deceased at the scene.

Blanchard said fire crews were brought in to help deal with the fuel spill.

“The Oyster River Fire Department conducted initial containment of the fuel and the scene is being handled by the Ministry of Environment (HazMat),” Blanchard said.

“The incident is still under investigation. Speed or alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.”