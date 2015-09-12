Nanaimo woman dies in car crash

A 92-year-old woman died on the weekend when her car collided with another vehicle in Nanaimo.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, the crash happened Monday at about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Wakesiah Avenue and Fifth Street in Harewood.

After speaking with witnesses and the other driver involved, investigators determined the woman drove her 2008 Chevrolet Aveo through a red light on Wakesiah Avenue and was broadsided by a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by a 35-year-old Nanaimo man.

Police reported the driver of the Pathfinder remained at the scene and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. Her family has been notified of her death and the investigation into the accident is continuing.