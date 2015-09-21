Victims of shooting at Nanaimo sawmill hoping for closure

More than two years have lapsed since the 2014 Western Forest Products mill shooting and those affected are anticipating putting the tragedy behind them.

Fred McEachern and Michael Lunn were killed in the shooting in the early morning on April 30, 2014, while Tony Sudar and Earl Kelly were injured.

Sudar said he is feeling fine and is prepared to re-live the incident, but wants to move on.

“It’s been a couple of years since the event happened, but certainly it’s time to move on and put some closure to it,” said Sudar.

Marlene Lunn, whose husband Michael was killed, said she and her daughter plan to be in attendance for the entire trial. They are anxious about the trial’s start, she said.

“It’s been two years and four months and we’re kind of dreading it, but at the same time, we’re also looking for closure ... so we can move on with our lives because we feel like we’re in limbo,” said Lunn. “It seems like all our plans are based around this court case getting done with.”

Kevin Douglas Addison, 47 at the time of his arrest, faces two counts of first-degree murder and two of attempted murder. Jury selection is scheduled to begin today (Sept. 6), after which evidence presentation will begin, likely Wednesday afternoon. The trial was delayed from January after the defence applied for an adjournment, according to a Crown counsel spokesman.

Lunn said the delay has had a negative effect.

“The delays are absolutely horrible because you get to be victimized again when they change their plans. I mean it was supposed to be January ... our plans all got changed. It’s like our life is on hold, we’re kind of just treading water until this is over,” Lunn said.

Lorraine McEachern, widow of Fred McEachern, said she didn’t want to comment. Kelly could not be reached for comment.