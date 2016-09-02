Nanaimo RCMP reporting multiple serious vehicle incidents Thursday

Weather and other factors contributed to several serious motor vehicle incidents in Nanaimo Thursday, including a collision between a motorcycle and car at James Way and Bowen Road shortly after 5 p.m.

Incidents involved a cyclist struck at Morden Road and the Island Highway, three rollover crashes, including one at Georgia Park on Front Street, a motorcycle and car on Bowen Road and a dog killed by an airbag while riding in the driver’s lap.

Story will be updated as details come in.