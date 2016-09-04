- Home
News
B.C. Green Party opens nomination period for north Nanaimo riding
With the B.C. provincial election scheduled for May, the B.C. Green Party has announced that nomination period has begun.
The party said candidate nominations have opened for a number of areas, including the Parksville-Qualicum riding, which encompasses part of the northern part of Nanaimo.
Nominations close Sept. 14 at 5 p.m., the B.C. Green Party said.
