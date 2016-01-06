Lantzville CAO hired for new Nanaimo position

Lantzville CAO Brad McRae has been hired as Nanaimo’s new chief operations officer.

The City of Nanaimo announced today McRae will fill a newly created chief operations officer position, beginning the first week of October.

McRae became CAO of Lantzville a year ago. It was his second town management position; he previously served as the top administrator for the District of Lillooet.

The chief operations officer position is considered to be part of a restructuring at city hall, which began in June. A city press release says McRae will now provide executive leadership for the public works, engineering, fire and emergency management and facilities departments at the City of Nanaimo.

Lantzville Mayor Colin Haime said in the release that his council appreciates McRae was willing to “step up and help Lantzville move forward strategically at a challenging time for our community,” and Coun. Will Geselbracht said his only consolation in losing McRae is that citizens of Nanaimo will be inheriting a “top-flight individual” to move the city’s agenda ahead in a positive manner.

“He has played an integral role in helping Lantzville council to accomplish its strategic plan and has done so in a non-biased and professional manner,” Geselbracht said. “It has been a real pleasure working with Brad and we wish him the best in his new duties.”

The director of engineering and public works position has been eliminated with this position now being filled.

