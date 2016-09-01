First Vancouver Island Lowe’s opens in Nanaimo

Customers Sue Whiteaker and Don Heppner get some help to track down products from Deryk Mortensen, Nanaimo Lowes store manager. The first Lowes store on Vancouver Island hosted its official grand opening this morning (Sept. 1).

Lowe’s doesn’t cut a ribbon when it opens a new store – it saws a board.

Nanaimo MLA Leonard Krog and Diane Brennan, city councillor, took turns with a hand saw to cut their way through a “grand opening” board to official open Vancouver Island’s first Lowe’s store this morning (Sept 1).

The ceremony, attended by dozens of customers, company executives and special guests, included production promotions and giveaways, plus and $10,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island Society.

