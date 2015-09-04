RCMP searching for suspect of Nanaimo restaurant break-in

Nanaimo Mounties hope the public can identify a man suspected of a breaking into the Modern Cafe Tuesday.

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly broke into the Modern Cafe on Commercial Street.

Police characterize the break-in as “quite brazen” because staff were still working in another part of the building when it occurred just before 12 midnight on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect kicked in the rear door and once inside, made off with a till containing an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is white, 35-45 years old, about 5-foot-6, with a slim build and brown hair worn in long pony tail.

Anyone with information on this person, please contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477.