Jury selection for trial in Western Forest Products mill shooting begins next week

Jury selection for the man charged in the 2014 Western Forest Products mill shooting is scheduled to take place Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Kevin Douglas Addison, 47 at the time of the April 2014 incident, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to Nanaimo court services, it is not known when the trial will start, and according to Daniel McLaughlin, Crown counsel spokesman, it can vary.

“Sometimes they'll say, 'We'll put aside three weeks for jury selection ... and so we'll have a firm date set for the calling of evidence, but if they think that jury selection's going to only take a day or two, then they might just say, 'We'll follow immediately with a trial thereafter,' so Crown will be expected to be ready to go immediately upon selection,” said McLaughlin.