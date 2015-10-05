Suspects in drive-by shooting in Nanaimo scheduled to stand trial

Two men charged in a March 2 drive-by shooting incident in Nanaimo are scheduled to stand trial in Nanaimo provincial court, beginning May 23.

Armaan Singh Chandi and Inderpal Singh Aujla, 18 and 19 years of age respectively at the time of the incident, stand accused of charges, including use of firearm while committing or attempting to commit attempted murder, attempted murder, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, and committing an indictable offence with face masked.

A pre-trial conference is set for Feb. 21 and the trial is scheduled to last until June 2.

Chandi, a Surrey resident, was released on $250,000 bail in April, while Aujla, from Mission, was released on $100,000 bail.