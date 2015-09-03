  • Connect with Us

News

Fire in Nanaimo dislocates homeowner

One person has been displaced after fire heavily damaged a house early Monday. - File photo
One person has been displaced after fire heavily damaged a house early Monday.
— image credit: File photo

A house in Nanaimo is boarded up and under repair following an early morning fire Monday.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out to 723 McBride Pl. in Harewood shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the house, according to Umesh Lal, Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer, who said in an e-mail to the News Bulletin, the home suffered smoke damage throughout its interior and the fire got into the roof eaves and trusses. There was no working smoke alarm in the house, but fortunately the occupant was not injured.

Lal said the possible cause of the fire, which is still under investigation, was an “electrical/mechanical malfunction of an electric lamp.”

The homeowner, who is insured, will be displaced for some time due to the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event