Fire in Nanaimo dislocates homeowner

A house in Nanaimo is boarded up and under repair following an early morning fire Monday.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue was called out to 723 McBride Pl. in Harewood shortly before 3:30 a.m.

The fire caused extensive damage to the interior of the house, according to Umesh Lal, Nanaimo Fire Rescue fire prevention officer, who said in an e-mail to the News Bulletin, the home suffered smoke damage throughout its interior and the fire got into the roof eaves and trusses. There was no working smoke alarm in the house, but fortunately the occupant was not injured.

Lal said the possible cause of the fire, which is still under investigation, was an “electrical/mechanical malfunction of an electric lamp.”

The homeowner, who is insured, will be displaced for some time due to the extent of the damage caused by the fire.