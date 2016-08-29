Mounties seek suspects using stolen credit cards

Left - Police allege that on Aug. 18, this man used a credit card, stolen from a parked vehicle, to make purchases at a local 7-Eleven and Tim Horton's. Right - On August 20, this man used a stolen credit card to purchase $20 dollars worth of merchandise from the Shell convenience store on Nicol Street.

Police in Nanaimo are looking for two men who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases.

Anyone with information about these suspects, please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo, or call 1-800-222-8477.