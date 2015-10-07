Nanaimo Mayor calls for expense reports for top city staff

New political appointments to City of Nanaimo committees were announced last week as groups get set to return to the table this September.

Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay wants detailed expenses extended to top city bureaucrats.

He says it’s about transparency.

The City of Nanaimo recently released expense information of city council members for the first six months of the year, including where money was spent. Previously the city released expenditures in the annual statement of financial information.

The mayor would like to see those details also released for the city leadership team, including the chief administrative officer, chief financial officer and directors.

“This council seems to be extremely diligent, or wants to be as transparent as possible to the community, hence that’s why we’ve come out with these very detailed expense accounts right down to the last cup of coffee,” he said, adding if that’s how the organization wants to report to the public, it should give people more information. “I agree with transparency, so let’s just be transparent throughout the organization.”

McKay has asked council to consider the idea of extending the expense details to others in the corporation and plans to make a motion “soon.”

For more information on expenses, please see the city’s full report at http://goo.gl/F17OCT.