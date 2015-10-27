Nanaimo school district announces departure of secretary-treasurer

Graham Roberts is no longer secretary-treasurer of Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools, says Nanaimo school district.

Roberts held the position since 2014, after having previously served as assistant secretary-treasurer. His departure was effective Aug. 12, the school district said in a press release.

Dale Burgos, school district spokesman, wouldn’t say whether or not Roberts resigned, nor if he received any compensation, only that Roberts had left the district.

Carrie McVeigh, district human resources executive director, will be acting secretary-treasurer and Burgos said the district is in the preliminary stages of finding a permanent replacement.

“We would follow the same process as it was for any senior management positions…” Burgos said. “The next step when you’re searching for applicants for senior roles, what happens is the district, we retain human resources consultants to help promote the search with outside organizations. They’ll also be able to help and evaluate and provide suggestions for potential candidates.”

Burgos said staff were notified immediately about Roberts’s departure, but the district decided to wait to make the announcement publicly.

“In the middle of the summer, to be honest, not many people are around ... closer to the beginning of the school year it made more sense to just put something out there,” said Burgos.