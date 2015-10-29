School fundraiser reaches final stage for donations

With Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation’s annual Stock the Lockers fundraiser set to end Thursday (Sept. 1) organizers say they are pushing toward the $50,000 target.

The campaign collects money and supplies for vulnerable students in Nanaimo school district and, as of Friday, more than $29,000 has been raised, according to Crystal Dennison, foundation executive director.

Money goes toward all manner of supplies – pencils, paper, running shoes, eye goggles and safety vests for instance – as well as Workplace Hazardous Materials Information System or Foodsafe certification.

Dennison said food programs and school fees are also paid for by donations.

People can donate at any Staples and Country Grocer locations in Nanaimo as well as Nanaimo Coastal Community Credit Union branches, including the Gabriola Island branch. Donations can also be made at the foundation’s website, www.nlsf.ca.

