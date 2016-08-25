Roberts no longer Nanaimo school district secretary-treasurer

Nanimo school district's Superintendent John Blain announced that effective Aug. 12, Graham Roberts is no longer secretary-treasurer.

Graham Roberts is no longer secretary-treasurer of Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools, says Nanaimo school district.

Roberts held the position since 2014, after having previously served as assistant secretary-treasurer. His departure was effective Aug. 12, Superintendent John Blain said in a press release.

“We express our thanks to Mr. Roberts for the commitment and contribution he provided during his time with Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools. Mr. Roberts assisted the district in achieving its three-year strategic initiative on becoming sustainable,” Blain said.

Carrie McVeigh, district human resources director, will be acting secretary-treasurer in the interim.