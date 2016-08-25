Nanaimo police investigating after man allegedly exposed himself to nine-year-old girl

The Nanaimo RCMP are investigating an indecent exposure incident involving a young girl.

On Aug. 12, a man exposed himself to a nine-year-old girl in downtown Nanaimo near Bastion Square Park at approximately 7 p.m., according to the RCMP.

The incident occurred after the girl, who was with her family, had just entered Bastion Square Park from the staircase that connects the park to the Harbourfront Walkway.



According to police, as the girl entered the park, her mother went back down the staircase to retrieve her son and husband, when a man sitting on a bench exposed himself to her.

The suspect is described as Caucasian man between 50-60 years of age, 5-foot-8 and around 145 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing an olive green button-down, long-sleeve shirt and washed-out dark pants.

If anyone has information on the incident, please call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or call 1-800-222-8477.